I am the Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Infomedia Limited. I am also the founder and core Promoter of the Company and manage all the financial operations of our Company. Jupiter Infomedia Limited (BSE: 534623) owns three major verticals with huge content & use base, viz.: i. JimTrade.com, India’s largest online business directory (in terms of manufacturers product profiles) with 5,00,000+ manufacturers, product profiles and 10,00,000+ subscriber base ii. IndiaNetzone.com, largest encyclopedia on India with researched & informative articles on India iii. JimYellowpages.com, aiming to provide a complete business listing of India