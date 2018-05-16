EDITIONS
Unni Nambiar
Unni is a technology leader with 27 years of industry experience building Enterprise, cloud and & Mobility products across diverse verticals. He is passionate about Artificial Intelligence, Drones and Distributed Ledgers.  Unni is currently the Chief Technology Evangelist at CASHe, a leading mobile app-based alternative short-term lending platform in the Fintech space that uses Machine Learning based Credit Models and Distributed Ledgers with Smart Contract based Digital Tokens. Twitter: @unninambiar LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/unninambiar/
Opinion

What it would take for ‘Made in India’ to conquer the world

by Unni Nambiar
Share on
17th May 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

Blockchain: a new technology or a new kind of enterprise?

by Unni Nambiar
Share on
6th Mar 2018 · 8 min read