Unni is a technology leader with 27 years of industry experience building Enterprise, cloud and & Mobility products across diverse verticals. He is passionate about Artificial Intelligence, Drones and Distributed Ledgers. Unni is currently the Chief Technology Evangelist at CASHe, a leading mobile app-based alternative short-term lending platform in the Fintech space that uses Machine Learning based Credit Models and Distributed Ledgers with Smart Contract based Digital Tokens. Twitter: @unninambiar LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/unninambiar/