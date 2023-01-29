Menu
Upasana Taku

Upasana Rupkrishan Taku is the chairperson of the MobiKwik Board and the Executive Director, Co-founder, and COO of the Mobikwik Group. She was featured among the top 15 richest self-made women in India in the Kotak Wealth Hurun–Leading Wealthy Women List 2020 and 2021. In 2018, she was felicitated by the President of India as the First woman to lead a Payments Startup. In 2019, she was featured in the top 25 accomplished women shaping Asia's business landscape in Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen list. She co-founded MobiKwik with a vision to transform India's digital financial services and payments landscape. She believes that the India fintech opportunity will be at least $1TN by 2025 and that MobiKwik will be a significant part of it.
  • 29th Jan 2023
    Fostering fintech growth in the decade ahead: expectations from Budget 2023
    Union Budget