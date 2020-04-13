Upasna is the youngest Founder & CEO of a public relations company in India called Jajabor Brand Consultancy that handles billion-dollar businesses, government think tanks, startups at more. By the age of 28, she had already worked with Coca-Cola, Google, Microsoft Mobiles, Burberry, 150+ startups including Oyo, inshorts & more. In two years the company has gone on to work with Instagram India, Niti Aayog, Hike, hundreds of Indian startups, VC's & more. She was also the vice-curator of the Global Shapers Delhi Hub, an initiative of the World Economic Forum where she used her skills to help empower blue-collar workforce women with digital skills and worked with Digital Empowerment Foundation, Feminist Approach to Technology. She's also been part of Niti Aayog's women entrepreneurship platform as a jury member.