Mrs. Urwashee Saxena is the Co-founder of Natures Buggy, a landscaping company established for its stupendous services (Gardening, indoor/outdoor landscaping, exterior fencing etc). She is a career oriented and an inspiring woman who is presently taking care of the Management, Public Relation, Branding and Business Development of NaturesBuggy. On educational background, Mrs. Urwashee has a degree in MBA from ITS Institute of management, Noida and on graduation grounds; she is a B.Sc Biotechnology graduate from Rajasthan University and also has a Soft skills certification from MDIS University, Singapore. In terms of experience, she has been dealing in the Business and Retail Field from last 7+ years.