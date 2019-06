UtkarshKawatra is the co-founder and CEO at myHQ. Before myHQ,Utkarsh co-founded - BloodConnect (bloodconnect.org), India's largest youth-run initiative in the field of blood donation present in 10+ cities, team of 200+. Prior to myHQ, Utkarsh was an investment analyst with Helion Ventures, where he evaluated B2C start ups for investments. Utkarsh did his under graduation from IIT Delhi in Mathematics and Computing.