Utkarsh Sinha is the Managing Director of Bexley Advisors - a boutique investment bank focused on the Tech, Media and MSME sectors. He is also the VC Anchor for iSpirt, leads IMC’s Start-up Committee and is the former Convenor of IAMAI’s FinTech Committee. Utkarsh is a graduate of MIT and Oxford, and formerly worked at BCG, Bridgewater Associates and Moelis & Co. in Boston, Connecticut and London. Bexley Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused on early stage deals in the tech, media and MSME sectors. It empowers young companies, supporting them their through strategic advisory and fundraising journeys. It also helps mature funds expand their LP capital base