Utkrishta Kumar is CXO, Business at Meesho. His expertise spans across business verticals, including all category and category marketing teams. Prior to this, Utkrishta was the founding member of Hopscotch. He worked in China for two years to help set Hopscotch’s cross border business and supply chain functions. He also led the product team for a considerable period during his six year tenure at Hopscotch.