V Ranganathan, commonly referred to as Ranga, is an Indian IT industrialist and the founder of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (Cerebra), a BSE- and NSE-listed company that has commissioned one of India’s largest e-waste recycling facilities. Cerebra is an IT company engaged in the business of manufacturing high-end electronic products, a systems integrator providing hardware and software solutions to Government and large corporates across the country. Ranga studied electrical and electronics engineering at the R V College of Engineering, University of Bangalore.