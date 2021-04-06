Vaibbhav Arora, Founder of BhojanTech Pvt. Ltd., has been lending his expertise to the industry for over 14 years. He has extended his services to identify new business opportunities, as well as scale and execute product strategies for multiple brands during his tenure. In his last corporate stint (which was with Zomato), he led one of the top 3 markets globally, in their Ad Sales business, and then went on to become the Country Head of Supply & Enterprise Alliances for their B2B business, food@work.