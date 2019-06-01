EDITIONS
Vaibhav Sankla
I am the Managing Director at H&R Block for India operations headquartered in Pune
Impact Of Union Budget 2017 On Individual Taxpayers
The Union Budget 2017 was announced today and we have some w
by Vaibhav Sankla
1st Feb 2017
· 5 min read
Top ten tools to overcome cash crunch
If demonetization has left you cash-strapped, you can either grumble about the forced digitisation of money or embrace cashless tools to make the most of it. Take a look at the ten instruments that can substitute cash effectively.
by Vaibhav Sankla
19th Jan 2017
· 5 min read