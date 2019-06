Vaibhav co-founded Digiperform, a fast growing digital marketing training company in 2014. As Director, he is responsible for content planning, maintaining industry relations and training faculty at Digiperform. Vaibhav has more than seven years of experience in Digital Marketing, has trained over 2000 professionals and consulted over 30 corporate clients in past five years in areas of Online Media Planning, Conversion optimisation, and Content marketing strategies, Online Reputation Management, Lead Generation and E-commerce.