Vaibhav Gupta is Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, KlugKlug, an influencer marketing platform. He graduated from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad, and did an MBA from Symbiosis Pune. He co-founded KlugKlug with Kalyan Kumar. He is also involved with their other agency SoCat. Gupta has worked with WPP Group M - Mediacom, Mindshare, WaveMaker, Leverate, OMD, Foxy Moron, Dentsu, Isobar, WatConsult, and a slew of other agencies in India and abroad.