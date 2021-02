Vaibhav is the CEO and Founder of the leading global event technology company Hubilo; under Vaibhav’s leadership and expertise, the company today has a very strong footprint in India, APAC, US, Middle East and Europe regions. Vaibhav carries around ten years of marketing, operations, finance and sales experience in the Information Technology sector. In his spare time, Vaibhav likes streaming series, movies and playing poker.