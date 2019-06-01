Valerie Rozycki Wagoner, the CEO & founder of ZipDial, an interactive mobile-based platform for marketing and customer relationships management. A post-graduate in Economic Sociology from Stanford University, Valerie comes in with valuable cross-disciplinary and multi-cultural experience with stints in organizations like Goldman Sachs, Ning and eBay. Having recognized the potential of the Indian market early on, she moved to India to head strategic initiatives at mChek and turned entrepreneur with ZipDial. Through this series of columns, she will be sharing with YourStory readers her experiences, observations and insights about startups, entrepreneurship and business ideas.