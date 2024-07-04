Brands
Photo of Vanita Bhargava

Vanita Bhargava

Vanita Bhargava is a Partner with the Dispute Resolution practice of Khaitan & Co. She is also an advocate on record in the Supreme Court. She has almost 20 years of experience in a variety of matters, including matters relating to constitutional laws, taxation laws, environment laws, civil laws, corporate laws, mining laws, forest laws, shareholding disputes and arbitration (domestic and international), banking laws and insolvency matters. Her form of practice includes the Supreme Court, High Court, National Green Tribunal, Mining Tribunal, and National Company Law Tribunal.