Vanshika Goenka is the CEO & Founder of Kool Kanya, an online career community for women where they can be part of a mutually supportive ecosystem that helps them learn from each other and grow in their careers. Vanshika graduated in 2016 from Brown University - Bachelors in Political Science with Magna Cum Laude, Pi Sigma Alpha and Pi beta Kapha Her vision is to create a one stop destination for everything to do with a woman’s career, create a platform that women find genuinely helpful and provide them with the tools, resources and support needed in order to succeed. The issues she wants to help resolve include providing a space to ask questions, fostering connections with people in similar fields, giving access to tools to help deal with legal and financial aspects, finding mentors and finding opportunities for collaborations.