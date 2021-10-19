Vanya Gambhir is the Co-Founder of Khojdeal. Vanya is a multidisciplinary professional with expertise in fostering talent and driving operational competences by employing innovative management techniques. She believes that a business cannot afford to stand still. There are always better ways of doing things and new challenges to overcome. As the Chief Enabler at Khojdeal, Vanya strives to ensure that changes are implemented carefully & effortlessly and have the desired impact. By bringing about cultural innovation in the company, Vanya has been able to create a workplace where talent is empowered to thrive, feel valued, and be heard.