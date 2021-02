Varsha Bhambhani, the founder of School Of Accelerated Learning, a neo-product school for future techies with application-based courses in Product Engineering & Product Design, has actively been changing the face of Indian education after exiting the entertainment industry in 2013. Her work has impacted 15350+ learners and 600+ educators till date. Her work has been commended by Satya Nadella, felicitated at Microsoft E2 Conference, Seattle, and featured at UNESCO’s conference: TECH 2018.