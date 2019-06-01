EDITIONS
Vartika Manasvi
Vartika Manasvi, entrepreneur, anthropologist, founder of StackRaft, a global tech talent platform dedicated to helping people build career paths and get jobs that excites them.
Opinion
Why job boards will soon give way to introduction-driven recruitment
Vartika Manasvi
1st Mar 2019
· 5 min read
Opinion
Everything you need to know about the Toronto startup scene
Vartika Manasvi
8th Jun 2018
· 4 min read
Opinion
The world is challenged by a crisis of trust, a blockchain startup will fix this
Vartika Manasvi
17th Nov 2017
· 3 min read
Opinion
Why I left my corporate job to build a social-sharing platform
Vartika Manasvi
4th Jul 2017
· 4 min read
Resources
It was my birthday, and I chose to be reborn
Vartika Manasvi
21st May 2016
· 4 min read