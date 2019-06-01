EDITIONS
Vartika Manasvi
Vartika Manasvi, entrepreneur, anthropologist, founder of StackRaft, a global tech talent platform dedicated to helping people build career paths and get jobs that excites them.
Opinion

Why job boards will soon give way to introduction-driven recruitment

by Vartika Manasvi
Share on
1st Mar 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

Everything you need to know about the Toronto startup scene

by Vartika Manasvi
Share on
8th Jun 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

The world is challenged by a crisis of trust, a blockchain startup will fix this

by Vartika Manasvi
Share on
17th Nov 2017 · 3 min read
Opinion

Why I left my corporate job to build a social-sharing platform

by Vartika Manasvi
Share on
4th Jul 2017 · 4 min read
Resources

It was my birthday, and I chose to be reborn

by Vartika Manasvi
Share on
21st May 2016 · 4 min read