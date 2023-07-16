Vartul Mittal is a 40 Under 40 Distinguished Digital Transformation Expert and is ranked in Top 100 Innovative CIOs. Vartul has built, cultivated, and grown thriving ecosystems and marketplaces for more than 17 years by focusing on helping global clients accelerate their digital transformation journey. He has a broad range of experience in enterprise business transformation, both as a management consultant and within in-house centers of excellence focusing on IoT, intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and cloud adoption.