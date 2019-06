Varun is a graduate of IIT Madras and a serial entrepreneur. He has experienced both sides of the startup world, having failed in his 1st startup – IndiaKhelo (started to promote sports talent in India) and succeeded in the 2nd one – Decision Point Pvt. Ltd. (Big Data Analytics Service Provider). He is now onto his 3rd startup, and this time he is aiming to positively change the way Indians save and grow their money, through his mobile app – FinoZen