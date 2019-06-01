Varun has rich experience of over 18 years across diverse industries such as tech, retail, finance, and media. He graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, with a Bachelor’s in Commerce. He also has a diploma in strategy and brand management from the AAA School of Advertising in Johannesburg. Varun began his career in a digital-tech start-up in 1998. Since then, he has spent 17 years working with blue chip companies like GE, Deloitte, and KPMG across India, Singapore, USA, and the UK. In his last role before joining Goomo as CEO, he was a partner at KPMG, heading their deal strategy & restructuring business in India.