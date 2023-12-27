Varun Malhotra, Partner at Quona Capital, has over a decade of venture investing experience across technology, financial services and impact. Varun co-leads Quona’s Asia investment strategy. Quona is an early stage VC with over US$ 750MM in AUM focused on fintech for inclusion across emerging markets. Quona’s portfolio comprises 75+ fintechs creating impact across 14+ countries, including Coins.ph (M&A: GoTo) and IndiaMart (NSE:INDIAMART). Varun has led investments in Rupifi, Turno.club, Arya.ag & Shivalik Bank. Varun is a Kauffman Fellow and a Forbes 30 under 30 honouree for Venture Capital in Asia.