Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Varun Malhotra

Varun Malhotra, Partner at Quona Capital, has over a decade of venture investing experience across technology, financial services and impact. Varun co-leads Quona’s Asia investment strategy. Quona is an early stage VC with over US$ 750MM in AUM focused on fintech for inclusion across emerging markets. Quona’s portfolio comprises 75+ fintechs creating impact across 14+ countries, including Coins.ph (M&A: GoTo) and IndiaMart (NSE:INDIAMART). Varun has led investments in Rupifi, Turno.club, Arya.ag & Shivalik Bank. Varun is a Kauffman Fellow and a Forbes 30 under 30 honouree for Venture Capital in Asia.
  • 27th Dec 2023
    Reshaping finance beyond boundaries: Strategic shifts in fintech in 2024
    Opinion