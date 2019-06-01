Varun Manian is one of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs in India. He is the Managing Director of Radiance Realty and Radiance Media Group all of which are a part of the Radiance Group of Companies.Success did not come to him easy. Soon after completing school, he went abroad to pursue higher education. He graduated from New York University in the year 2004. Varun decided to return to his roots and joined the family’s business, NAPC Construction Ltd. Through his dedication and hard work, he reached the position of Vice Chairman in 8 years. In 2012, Varun Manian entered the residential real estate business with the inception of Radiance Realty Developers India Limited. Radiance Realty, is a property development firm based in Chennai and it focuses on building luxury residential projects. During this journey he set up Radiance Facility force, Radiance Home Solutions and Radiance Total Care. Radiance Genie is one such initiative that is aimed at helping those in need, during the Chennai floods in 2015, these Genies came forward to help over 30,000 people.