Varun is the Director of a Corporate Advisory Firm InnerWave (InnerWave.in). With over 14 years of experience in entrepreneurship, management, business planning, financial analysis, operations, and decision analysis, Varun has the breadth and depth of experience needed to quickly understand entrepreneurs’ businesses and craft the most suitable solutions. He has delivered work to wide range of industries including Healthcare, Consumer Retail, Services, Private Equity, Investment Banks, Manufacturing, Defense and Agriculture. He specializes in Strategy Planning, Valuations, Fundraising, Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Venture Advisory. He has deal experience including diligence, synergy valuation, full potential planning and exit value maximization. He is a movie buff and his burning desire is to spend a day in International Space Station.