Varun Duggirala is the Co-founder of The Glitch. He is a content creator, podcaster, entrepreneur, and also a personal development pundit. He endeavors to keep people entertained while helping upskill them through his interesting content and podcasts. On his popular podcast Advertising Is Dead (which is #6 on Apple Podcasts), Varun talks about the developments and disruptions in the business of advertising, media, content, and entertainment. He strongly believes that content is going to drive the brandscape and help reframe the narrative around advertising and marketing.