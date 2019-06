Just another boring Chartered Accountant. I was associated with PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, before the drive to do something on my own led me to start an independent tax consultancy firm. I now handle local clients and carry out freelancing projects for various clients, within as well as outside India. Refer http://www.jajoogroup.co.in/varun.html I can be contacted at jajoovarun@gmail.com