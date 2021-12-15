Mr. Varun Mohan is the Founder and CEO of Definite. Varun Mohan is contributing immensely to democratizing the commercial real estate investment segment. With more than a decade of experience, he possesses exceptional asset management skills and insights to maximize returns in real estate. Presently, Varun is spearheading Definite, an innovative prop-tech platform in the Commercial Real Estate segment. His extensive leadership skills and expertise in the domain works on all important growth aspects of the company, acquisition of the asset, business development, technology development, and coding of the platform. With his strategic thinking, Varun is working aggressively on his business plans to become a disruptive player in the Proptech segment. Prior to starting Definite, Varun was working with KLG Group, Delhi in the position of Director. In the entire span of his professional journey, he has worked with several prominent clients including India’s prominent Business house, Ultra HNI's, corporate offices, family offices, and NRI's in the USA, UK, and Singapore.