Varun Saxena is the Founder and CEO of Bolo Live, a social live streaming platform. He is a serial entrepreneur, an MBA from NITIE Mumbai, and an engineer from NIT Allahabad. He has over 12 years of industry experience. Varun had earlier built an MBA test platform 'Career Anna' and has worked in consulting and business development roles in Wipro Technologies and Infosys, prior to starting up in 2014.