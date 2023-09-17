Varun Sadana is Co-founder of Supertails, a full-stack tech-enabled pet care startup. Varun has spent the majority of his life in Bengaluru. He received his MBA from IIM Lucknow and his career trajectory began with working at IBM as a software engineer in 2005. At Supertails.com, Varun is responsible for the business and technology side of the company. Varun comes with rich experience in building and leading teams across strategy, procurement, production, and sales. His enthusiasm is contagious, and it inspires his team to do their best.