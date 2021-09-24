Varun Satia is the Founder and CEO of Kraftshala, India's top marketing & sales learning platform. Strongly passionate about being an entrepreneur, after a successful corporate career, Varun followed his calling and founded Kraftshala in 2016. He firmly believes that the need for change in the education system in India led him into building Kraftshala. What was initially a passion project, catapulted into a well-rounded organisation with over 100,000 members in its community, having facilitated programs for thousands of users thus far.