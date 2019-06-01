Varun Saxena is the Founder of Career Anna, India’s largest curated online platform that helps students and professionals acquire the knowledge and skill-set necessary for growth in their careers. A BTech degree holder from NIT Allahabad, Varun went on to complete his MBA from NITIE Mumbai, followed by an entrepreneurship course from HBX-Harvard Business School. Before starting his own venture, Varun worked for four years in the corporate world as an SAP Consultant and Business Development Manager in various organizations that focused on clients from the US and Europe. Dealing in different segments, from manufacturing to consumer durables, he successfully earned revenue of USD 125 million in just 2.5 years during his stint as a Business Development Manager for a leading IT giant.