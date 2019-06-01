I am a passionate entrepreneur and brand consultant. i've Worked with 100’s of companies and various brands for various services like events, brand management, marketing, corporate training & recruitment. Under my leadership, thousands of students got various training and jobs in this highly competitive market. I speak to corporate and public audiences on the subject like digital marketing, Personality development, how to enhance the business, teamwork, women entrepreneurship, etc. along with that, i am actively involved in building local ecosystem or startups and online community management.