Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri is currently the RVP for India & SAARC at Zendesk, where his focus is on helping businesses get more out of their CX Strategy. In his 26 years of experience in B2B Sales, Vasu has worked across various Industry segments, technology & Applications – On Premise & Cloud. Vasu has previously worked with organizations such as TCS, Oracle, Experian, Quest, SAP, and Salesforce.