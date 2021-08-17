Mr. Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala, a mentor and a passionate leader, is the Founder & CEO of eWheelers. A zealous professional and a dynamic individual, he is striving to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry with his acumen and fortitude. Mr. Vasu understood the pressing environmental concerns and thus decided to contribute his bit by launching eWheelers Mobility Solutions to the people of India. With this venture, he intends to minimize fuel emissions and their toxic impact on the environment while simultaneously supporting the Indian government’s decision to have “only electric vehicles” on the road by 2030.