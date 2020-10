Vasudha Agarwal, Counselling Psychologist, United We Care, is a counselling psychologist, life skills trainer, career counsellor and parenting expert with 13 years of experience in the field. She holds a doctorate from Department of psychiatry, PGIMER, Chandigarh and is a Gold medalist in human development and family relations. She is trained in REBT from Albert Ellis Institute, New York and has worked in Singapore, USA and India.