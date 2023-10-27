Vasu Kothamasu is the Leader of Engineering and General Manager of India at Contentstack. He has over 24 years of experience in engineering and expertise in Lean and Agile methodologies and cloud integration. Kothamasu is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and Ohio State University. He had earlier worked with industry giants such as Software AG, i2 Technologies, and ArvinMeritor, where he focused on large-scale software product development, integration technology, and SaaS.