VP & GM – InMobi India, is responsible for the strategic roadmap and revenue for InMobi's India business including developer, brand and commerce partnerships. Previously as the VP for Business Development, she managed the revenue growth of all key publisher/supply side relationships across North America, LATAM, Europe and Asia Pacific. Vasuta is a graduate from BITs and has an MBA from IIM Bangalore. She worked with McKinsey before joining InMobi.