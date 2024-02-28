Vatsal is a seasoned corporate, M&A, Private Equity and Venture Capital focussed lawyer with extensive experience in transactional and advisory matters, specializing in private equity, venture capital, and technology law over his 12 years of practice. He has a proven track record of building and leading successful technology law, policy, and venture capital practices at reputable law firms. He has made significant contributions to the growth of the PE and VC transactional practice. Vatsal is adept in navigating complex cross-border transactions, corporate restructuring, and regulatory challenges, particularly in emerging technology sectors like web3, blockchain, and gaming. Well respected in the industry, Vatsal is a Charter Member with TiE Delhi, mentor to seven incubators in India, and is a Member of the PE & VC Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry.