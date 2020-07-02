Vatsal Gaur is an experienced M&A, private equity and venture capital lawyer and is an Associate Partner at the leading national law firm, HSA Advocates. He specializes in tech policy, private equity and venture capital investment transactions, and has acted for diverse PE funds, VC and Angel investors across the entire spectrum of the investment and divestment cycle. He assists clients in transaction structuring, contract negotiations and drafting, advising on applicable legal and regulatory frameworks, corporate and commercial issues and transaction management, and works actively in the Indian startup ecosystem. Vatsal is a frequent contributor to leading Indian business dailies on topics of law and policy, is often quoted by a majority of the leading news and media outlets, mentors a variety of startup incubator programmes, actively associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is a featured panelist / speaker at various business forums. He is a graduate of law from National Law University, Jodhpur, with a specialization in corporate governance.