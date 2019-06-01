Vedprakash Dubey is Senior Director of Engineering at RiseSmart Pune. He combines his over 22 years of experience in product development and execution and incubating product development teams and people management to help accelerate RiseSmart’s technological innovations in the outplacement market.

Prior to joining RiseSmart, Dubey was Director of Product Development at Symphony Services (now Herman Connected Services).

Dubey holds a Bachelor’s degree in computer Science from College of Engineering, Pune.