A style-savant turned fashion entrepreneur, Veena Ashiya is a passionate shoemaker and the founder of Monrow shoes, a homegrown brand that pledges to deliver style and comfort. Describing her innate sense of style as POSH HIPPY, Veena truly champions the experimental and colorful trend, carving an individualistic charisma. Her free-spirited and versatile approach eclipses through the personality of the brand that Monrow is today.