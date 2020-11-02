Venkatesh Sundar (Venky) is the Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Indusface, where he runs marketing, inside sales & sales engineering and is responsible for new customer acquisition and global revenue growth. Prior to this, Venky was the founding CTO at Indusface and built the products and technology team ground up. Venky has extensive experience in the cybersecurity domain and has held management roles in engineering, services and sales in US-based product companies. He has earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Pune and an MBA from Queens University Canada.