Venkat Vallabhaneni is Managing Partner at Inflexor Ventures, a technology fund looking at investing in early-stage companies, and also at IDFC Parampara Early Stage Opportunities Fund. He is a serial entrepreneur and technology evangelist with over 25 years of experience in the technology and management space across the USA and India. He specialises in investing in deep technology and IP-driven companies. Prior to this, Venkat was part of the Senior Management for Bank of America’s Global Delivery Centres and was also the CEO and Founder of Accurum Inc. The company was later acquired by Kanbay.