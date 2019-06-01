With a bachelor’s degree in engineering and thereafter an advanced management education from Stanford, Venugopal Ganganna has over 21 years of experience in the fields of Business development, IT Delivery program management, resource & performance management, client engagement, solution definition and operations. As CEO, Venu – as he is popularly known, brings to the table organizational, people management and IT expertise as well as stellar leadership skills. At Langoor, Venu strives to bring out the best in his team members and keep setting new benchmarks. Venu is also a key driving force across Langoor’s companies – supporting their CEOs and leaders with mentorship and support as required. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/venugopal-ganganna-2583ab/