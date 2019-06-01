Venugopal Ganganna, CEO at Langoor holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and thereafter an advanced management education from Stanford, Venugopal Ganganna has over 21 years of experience in the fields of Business development, IT Delivery program management, resource & performance management, client engagement, solution definition and operations. As CEO, Venu – as he is popularly known, brings to the table organisational, people management and IT expertise as well as stellar leadership skills. Venu spent close to two decades in IT companies such as Wipro, Infosys and Intuit before taking on his role at Langoor.