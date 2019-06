Vera Gavizon is co-founder of Workhoppers.com, an online matching site for flexible work, designed to help companies easily find the right local candidates and connect with them directly. Vera holds a Post-MBA from McGill University. She worked at McKinsey & Company as a senior management consultant across continents, concentrating in strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. She then joined a private equity fund with investments in banking and hi-tech companies.