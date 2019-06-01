EDITIONS
Vibha Kagzi
Vibha Kagzi holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University. She has also pursued courses at the University of California, Berkeley, the London School of Economics and the Indian School of Business. Her professional experience spans finance, fashion, media and public relations. She is extremely passionate about education and believes that it is the ultimate social equalizer. Vibha has done a course in creative writing from Xavier’s Institute of Communications
How do Ivy League students compete in the Indian markets?

by Vibha Kagzi
30th Dec 2016 · 5 min read
Why international curriculum is overtaking state boards, creating a need for better teachers

by Vibha Kagzi
2nd Dec 2016 · 4 min read