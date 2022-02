Vibhash Naik is the Chief Human Resource Officer at HDFC Life. Vibhash has been with HDFC Life since 2011 and heads Human Resources, Learning, and Development and Administration. He has 21+ years of experience. Prior to joining HDFC Life, he was associated with Atos Origin, Lehman Brothers and Religare Macquarie Private Wealth. He has graduated from University of Mumbai in 1998 with a Masters in Labour Studies, Human Resources.